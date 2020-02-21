Veterans benefits workshop

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will host the Veterans Affairs Outreach Program on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave.

David Brimmer, from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Outreach Program and Social Work Service, will explain the range and scope of benefits for veterans of all ages, answer questions, and help veterans and their families connect to the benefits they have earned. Services vary depending on when and where someone served, and may extend to dependents, spouses and surviving spouses.

Veterans, their families and dependents are welcome. Coffee and cookies will be served. For transportation to this event, call 973-558-0863.