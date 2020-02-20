SOPL to add two new book groups

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Public Library has announced the creation of two new book groups to complement its Fourth Monday of the Month Evening Book Discussion, which has run successfully for 20 years.

Literary Bites: A Culinary Book Group will meet the third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Readers are encouraged to make a recipe from the selected book and bring it to the meeting, where participants will enjoy each other’s creations as they chat and discuss what they have read. Choices will range from fiction books that have recipes included to specific cooking genres, celebrity chef cookbooks and other foodie suggestions. This group’s first meeting will be Monday, March 16, to discuss and create recipes from “Catering to Nobody,” by Diane Mott Davidson. The main character, Goldy, is a Coloradoan caterer who somehow always has a dead body show up at her events.

The library will supply plates, utensils and beverages for the recipe tastings. Participants shouldn’t feel burdened to make a large dish; the group will only be tasting. Those who do prepare food must have a list of ingredients available, as several members may have allergies to certain foods. Food cannot be warmed in the library, so it must be brought ready-to-serve. More than one person can make the same dish; it allows the group to see different interpretations of the same recipe. Alcohol cannot be served in the library, so any cocktail recipes will have to be tried at home. Bring Tupperware for leftovers.

Books Into Film, the second new group, will be an afternoon event. The group will meet on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. to discuss books that have been or are to be made into TV events or movies. The first meeting will be Friday, March 20, in the library meeting room. It’s been said to always read the book before you see the movie, so that is what this group will be doing. The group’s first selection will be local favorite “The Plot Against America,” by Philip Roth. As the book jacket reads, “In an astonishing feat of narrative invention, our author imagines an alternate version of American history where Charles Lindberg is elected president.” The book is being serialized on HBO beginning March 16.

All are welcome and refreshments will be served. Copies of the books will be available at the adult circulation desk. There is no need to register to attend. For more information, contact Nancy Chiller Janow at 973-762-0230 or njanow@sopl.org.