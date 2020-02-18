Passerini appointed provost and executive vice president of SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Katia Passerini, a nationally recognized knowledge management scholar with extensive higher education experience, has been appointed provost and executive vice president of Seton Hall University. Passerini currently serves as the Lesley H. and William L. Collins Distinguished Chair and Dean of the Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies at St. John’s University. She will officially begin her new position July 1.

“Dr. Passerini has extensive experience in higher education leadership, having served as the dean of two colleges,” SHU President Joseph Nyre said. “As a highly regarded scholar and educator, she will play a key role in building on our university’s academic excellence; advancing diversity, inclusivity and equity; cultivating a student-focused learning environment; and further integrating the Catholic intellectual tradition across the varied disciplines of the university.

“Having been raised in Italy and later serving as a consultant to the World Bank, Dr. Passerini will bring a global perspective to her leadership role at Seton Hall,” Nyre continued. “In addition, she has strong connections to New Jersey, through her leadership as dean of the Honors College at NJIT.”

The provost/EVP at Seton Hall serves as a member of the executive cabinet and will collaborate with faculty and staff to further develop a solid research agenda; build partnerships across disciplines; recruit, retain and develop a strong faculty; and strengthen resource acquisition in support of academic programs.

Within the Office of Academic Affairs, the provost/EVP will coordinate the efforts of an experienced and committed administrative staff, which includes a senior associate provost who co-facilitates the administration of academic programs and management of the Division of Academic Affairs; an associate provost with responsibility for strategic planning, accreditation and assessment; an associate provost for strategy and finance; and an associate provost for academic and graduate affairs and institutional research.

Additionally, the deans of the 10 colleges and schools, library, and the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies report to the provost/EVP. This position also stewards graduate admissions.

As the institution’s chief academic officer, reporting directly to the president, the provost/EVP will partner with Nyre in the development and implementation of the university’s new strategic plan, and in laying the groundwork for a comprehensive fundraising campaign.

“I look forward to advancing Seton Hall’s already strong commitment to world-class academics and scholarship,” Passerini said. “This is a transformative institution, a place that nurtures great minds and exemplifies what higher education can achieve. I am inspired by the work that occurs here and look forward to joining this vibrant university community.”

Passerini was selected following a national search, which attracted a large number of candidates. The search was led by a committee that included representatives from the student body, priest community, faculty and administration.

Karen Boroff will continue to serve as interim provost/EVP until July 1, at which point she will take a sabbatical and then return to the faculty of the Stillman School of Business.

“I am grateful to Dr. Boroff for serving in the interim provost role and ensuring a smooth transition,” Nyre said.