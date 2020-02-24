Celebrate Mardi Gras in SOMA

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Mardi Gras in SOMA 2020 is almost here. Grab your krewe and join the Achieve Foundation at this community party on Friday, Feb. 28. It’s a not-to-be-missed celebration kicking off Achieve’s month-long Nights of 100 Dinners fundraiser happening in March.

Fueling the festive ambiance, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, will transform into the French Quarter with New Orleans-style food, drinks, music and revelry. Feast on a delicious Cajun buffet from Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q in Montclair. Sip a classic hurricane cocktail, beer or wine. Top it off with a slice or two of king cake. Partygoers can sit back and chill or dance the night away to the popular Cajun-country band, Big Mamou. A highlight of the evening will be a “sneak peek” performance from the cast of Columbia High School’s upcoming spring musical, “Matilda.”

The buffet, one drink and live music are all included in the cover charge for this adults-only event; more drinks can be purchased beyond the cover charge. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2FJY6im.