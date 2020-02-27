Community events supporting Nights of 100 Dinners

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Throughout the month of March, the Achieve Foundation’s 16th annual Nights of 100 Dinners fundraiser will be happening in full force across the South Orange and Maplewood. Several local businesses are showing their support of this annual fundraiser by hosting a variety of events for all ages. From knitting classes and self-defense workshops to a family trivia night, sweat-and-play workout for teens, and more, there’s something for everyone on the schedule.

All proceeds from these events will support the Achieve Foundation, which raises funds to promote exemplary education for all students and teachers in the SOMA public school system.