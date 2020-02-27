Community events supporting Nights of 100 Dinners

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Throughout the month of March, the Achieve Foundation’s 16th annual Nights of 100 Dinners fundraiser will be happening in full force across the South Orange and Maplewood. Several local businesses are showing their support of this annual fundraiser by hosting a variety of events for all ages. From knitting classes and self-defense workshops to a family trivia night, sweat-and-play workout for teens, and more, there’s something for everyone on the schedule.
All proceeds from these events will support the Achieve Foundation, which raises funds to promote exemplary education for all students and teachers in the SOMA public school system.
- Learn to knit with Tina Kelley on Sunday, March 1, at 1 or 7 p.m. If learning to knit is on your bucket list, you’ll love this crafty class led by a stitchery wiz. Materials will be provided for beginners. More experienced knitters can bring projects they have questions about, or get help learning new techniques. Each group is limited to 10 participants. To receive the address, RSVP at www.greenvelope.com/event/AfternoonKnit2020 for the afternoon session or at www.greenvelope.com/event/EveningKnit2020 for the evening session.
- Learn self defense with New Jersey Tae Kwon Do on Sunday, March 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Tae Kwon Do teaches awareness, assertiveness, and verbal confrontation skills, as well as physical techniques to enable you to successfully prevent, escape and resist attacks. Parents/guardians are encouraged to take this class with their teens and engage in conversation about their safety. The class will empower young people to remain safe so they may continue to learn, create, contribute and grow. Enjoy snacks and beverages afterward. RSVP at www.greenvelope.com/event/NJTKD.
- Attend the Sweat & Play teen event with D&I Fitness on Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at 9 W. South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Calling all high schoolers: Work out, hang out and support your schools. Work out on turf, in the boxing ring and on the yoga mat. Post-workout, meet a former college athlete and wellness coach to learn about good nutrition and how to form healthy habits. Then relax with food and drinks. Limited to 50 participants; sign up at www.greenvelope.com/event/DandISweatandPlay.
- Enjoy yoga with Francoise Mosteiro on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at South Mountain Yoga, 18 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Attend this fun and accessible one-hour class, perfect for beginner to advanced. Invite your spouse, partner or friend to join. Mats will be available, or feel free to bring your own. Afterward raise a glass of wine and share light snacks with fellow yogis. Space is limited; sign up at www.greenvelope.com/event/Yoga2020.
- On Sunday, March 8, at 10 a.m., have brunch at Sadie’s, 65 Valley St. in South Orange. Join businesswoman Cat Fisher for a cocktail-style brunch. Enjoy baked goods, a mimosa or bloody Mary. RSVP at www.greenvelope.com/event/Sadies2020.
- Attend a CBD health and wellness event on Friday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The address will be provided with ticket confirmation at www.greenvelope.com/event/CBD. Get educated on the therapeutic benefits of CBD, as you enjoy wine and delicious appetizers. Indulge in mini CBD hand or neck massages.
- Enjoy a green beauty workshop with Erin’s Faces, 15 Bleeker St. in Millburn, on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Learn what’s clean and what’s not, how to read ingredient lists, and tricks for refreshing winter skin. The workshop will last 60 to 90 minutes. RSVP at www.greenvelope.com/event/GreenBeautyWorkshop.
- Rounding out the events will be trivia night at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, on Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m. Grab your friends and family for some head-to-head competition! Hosted by the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association, this trivia fundraiser will pit teams against each other in an all-out battle of the brains. Enjoy a Southern BBQ-style dinner as you show off your knowledge of random facts. Prizes awarded for the top place finishers. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/night-of-100-dinners-somea-trivia-night-tickets-93914824769.
