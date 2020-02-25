Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘American Eden’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., when historian Victoria Johnson presents “American Eden,” based on her new book of the same title.

This is the story of how David Hosack — the doctor at the Hamilton-Burr duel — founded the first public botanical garden in the new nation in 1801, amassing a spectacular collection of medicinal, agricultural and ornamental plants that brought him worldwide praise. Today, his former garden is the site of Rockefeller Center. Johnson will have copies of her book available for purchase and autographing after her talk, which follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.