Columbia HS boys hoops tops Payne Tech; preps for state tournament

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Josiah Lawful scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Andrew Rowley had 15 points to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 61-55 win over Payne Tech on Feb. 20 in Newark.

Nigel Garcia had 11 points and three assists, Chris Darcelin had 10 rebounds and five rebounds, and Jalen Robinson had three points and eight assists as the Cougars improved to 10-12. Ben Fisher added two points.

The Cougars, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed Elizabeth in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on March 3.