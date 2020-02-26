Upcoming events at TSTI

Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., learn about Sister Rose Thering at the screening of “Sister Rose’s Passion,” a short documentary about her life’s work to remove anti-Semitic teachings from the Catholic Church and Catholic educational materials. There will be an interactive discussion following the screening facilitated by TSTI member Deborah Lerner Duane, immediate past chairwoman of the Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies at Seton Hall University and a fund trustee. The program is free for TSTI members and charged for non-members; refreshments will be served. Register at

Sunday, March 8, TSTI will hold its Purim Extravaganza from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children are invited to join the fun of carnival games, inflatables, face painting, crafts and more. Summer camp information will be on hand from One Happy Camper. For children with sensory sensitivities or who may not be comfortable with crowds or noise, there will be a sensory-friendly pre-extravaganza event from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to ensure that all children have a positive experience. Admission is charged. For the pre-extravaganza, RSVP to Tracy Horwitz at

www.tsti.org/contact/tracy-horwitz

to reserve a spot or with questions.