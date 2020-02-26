Upcoming events at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, invites the public to the following programs in March:
- Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., learn about Sister Rose Thering at the screening of “Sister Rose’s Passion,” a short documentary about her life’s work to remove anti-Semitic teachings from the Catholic Church and Catholic educational materials. There will be an interactive discussion following the screening facilitated by TSTI member Deborah Lerner Duane, immediate past chairwoman of the Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies at Seton Hall University and a fund trustee. The program is free for TSTI members and charged for non-members; refreshments will be served. Register at http://bit.ly/TSTISisterRose.
- Sunday, March 8, TSTI will hold its Purim Extravaganza from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children are invited to join the fun of carnival games, inflatables, face painting, crafts and more. Summer camp information will be on hand from One Happy Camper. For children with sensory sensitivities or who may not be comfortable with crowds or noise, there will be a sensory-friendly pre-extravaganza event from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to ensure that all children have a positive experience. Admission is charged. For the pre-extravaganza, RSVP to Tracy Horwitz at www.tsti.org/contact/tracy-horwitz to reserve a spot or with questions.
- Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m., Cantor Rebecca Moses will lead a free class on “Leo Frank’s Trial,” a pivotal moment in Jewish and American history in 1913. The Atlanta, Ga., case prompted the founding of the Anti-Defamation League and revived the Ku Klux Klan. Register at http://bit.ly/TSTILeoFrank.
- Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m., children from preschool through second grade and their families are invited to the annual Young Families Pasta Before Passover Shabbat Dinner. The menu will include penne pasta with a variety of sauces, salad, challah and dessert. Gluten-free/dairy-free options available upon request. Children will enjoy plenty of fun Passover activities. Attendees are invited to stay for a “Come as You Are” Shabbat service from 6 to 7 p.m.; they are also encouraged to bring their leavened products or a box of crackers to donate to the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges. The event is free; advance registration by March 23 is requested. Visit http://bit.ly/2ORShEu to sign up.
- Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m., enjoy an evening of jazz with acclaimed jazz guitarist Gilad Hekselman and his trio, and learn about his journey from Israel to New York City’s finest jazz clubs. He has also played at major jazz festivals with leading jazz musicians. Wine, hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served. Admission is charged. Register by March 16 at https://bit.ly/2PeE8S6.
