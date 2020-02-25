Seth Boyden reporters interview superintendent

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Seth Boyden’s third-grade class, led by teacher Carol West, had the opportunity to interview Superintendent Ronald Taylor as a part of their Black History Month studies. Their focus is on interviewing citizens who are making a difference in their communities. Students interviewed Taylor as “staff reporters.” Each child had a question and prepared them in groups. The questions were sorted by his job as a superintendent; followed by information on his childhood, teenage and adult years; and additional questions about dealing with bullies and fear. Earlier in the month, West’s class also interviewed Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee.