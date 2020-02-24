Students to lead ‘Rally at the Rez’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A student-led rally to Save South Mountain Reservation will be held in front of the Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, on Sunday, March 1, at noon. Organizers are demanding that Essex County stop construction of a planned amphitheater in the reservation, construction of which would detract 1.5 acres of open space from the historic reservation.

Student speakers will address conservation issues, such as protecting the reservation, humane treatment of animals, flooding, congestion and noise, as well as climate change implications. This is a family friendly event. Participants should bring signs stating their views. For more information, visit coalitionsmr.org.