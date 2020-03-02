Legendary ESPN broadcaster helps call basketball game on WSOU

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Bob Ley, whose career at ESPN spanned 40 years, stepped out of retirement to provide play-by-play coverage on WSOU 89.5 FM of the Feb. 23 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s men’s basketball game.

The broadcast marked the first time that Ley returned to the air where his career started, reprising his role as a sportscaster when he was a student at Seton Hall University, Class of 1976. Ley started his broadcasting career at WSOU, where he did play-by-play of Seton Hall basketball and baseball games, and served terms as sports director and program director for the student-run station.

Prior to the broadcast from Prudential Center in Newark, Ley was honored on the court at the start of the basketball game, as well as at a reception with station alumni and current staff members. The festivities were in recognition of Ley’s recent retirement from ESPN and his entire stellar media career.

Photos Courtesy of Wilnir Louis