Learn with SOMAS from the comfort of your own home

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School offers online learning. For those who want to learn a new skill, enhance a current one or even forge a new career path, the SOMAS online learning section offers the flexibility and affordability to help you achieve your goals. Choose from either six-week Fundamental Skills Courses or comprehensive Career Training Programs, all offered entirely online.

The Fundamental Skills Program offers a wide variety of courses, each consisting of 12 lessons and running for six weeks — with a two-week grace period at the end. Classes are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas and supplementary links. Students can complete any of these courses from their home or office and at any time of the day or night. New course sessions begin on the third Wednesday of each month. For a full list of courses, visit https://www.ed2go.com/somas/SearchResults.aspx?Sort=NAME.

The Career Training Programs are for those interested in transitioning to a new career path, earning industry certification or looking for a jump on the competition. Programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Certificate programs prepare students to take industry certification exams and may include exam costs in the tuition. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in students’ online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, as well as encouraging and motivating students to succeed. Students can begin these programs at any time and then learn at their own pace. Upon successful completion of all required coursework, students will receive a certificate of completion from SOMAS. Each course includes everything students need, including textbooks. For a full list of programs, visit https://careertraining.ed2go.com/somas/.