CHS hosts and sends 3 teams to State Robotics Championship

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Sunday, March 15, the Columbia High School Robotics Club will send three teams to the FIRST Tech Challenge New Jersey State Championship, known as The Garden State Rumble. This year, they will again have the honor of hosting the event at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. Columbia’s senior team, the Cosmic Cougars; junior team, the Crimson Claws; and combined sophomore/eighth-grade team, the CHS Cougars, will compete with the best teams from around New Jersey for a chance to move on to the FIRST Championship Detroit in Detroit, Mich. With the exception of 2015, Columbia has sent at least one team to the state championship every year since their rookie season in 2011.

The teams are members of the FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics program open to students in grades seven through 12. Teams compete in pairs, known as alliances, using their robots to score points by completing a variety of tasks during each match, which last for two and a half minutes. With 56 teams competing on four playing fields, there will be plenty of robot action to see. Opening ceremonies will commence at 10:45 a.m., followed by the qualifying matches, which will continue throughout the day, with a brief lunch break, until 2:45 p.m. Alliance selection will take place at 3 pm, followed by the semifinal rounds at 3:15 p.m., the division finals at 4 p.m., and the championship finals at 4:30 p.m. Closing ceremonies and an awards presentation are scheduled for 5 p.m.

The top nine teams will move on to the FIRST Championship Detroit in Detroit, Mich., from April 28 to May 2, to compete with teams from around the world. New Jersey FTC has a strong history of sending teams to the world championship. March 15 will be the last chance to see these teams locally before they enter the world stage. Columbia High School Robotics Club has sent three teams to the world championship since its founding in the 2010-2011 school year. Most recently, the 2017 senior team attended the world championship in St. Louis, Mo.

Admission is free, but spectators are asked to bring an item for the CHS Robotics Club’s food and toiletry drive. Items needed include granola bars, microwavable meals and feminine hygiene supplies. Donations will go to Cougar Cares and local food pantries. Snacks and beverages will be available at the concession stand.