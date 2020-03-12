Area church holds women’s conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1600 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, held its annual Scotch Plains Stake Women’s Conference on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Scotch Plains Stake, similar to a parish, consists of nine congregations located in six buildings in the area: Maplewood in English, Spanish and Creole; Short Hills in English; East Orange in English and Creole; Elizabeth in English and Spanish; Scotch Plains in English and Spanish; and Perth Amboy in Spanish.

More than 150 women attended the “More Holiness Give Me” conference. They were addressed by Stake Relief Society President Diane Nelson. Relief Society is the women’s organization for female members 18 and older within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The conference included workshops on: how to protect and prepare your kids to reject pornography; overcoming mental health challenges; dispatching the powers of heaven and angels; and unleashing the power of your family, through the “Come Follow Me” curriculum released by the church.

The final address was given by Scotch Plains Stake President John P. Ure and the event concluded with a luncheon.

Photos Courtesy of Annelisa Blake-Wasden