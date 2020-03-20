MGC cancels April meeting and speaker’s program

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In light of the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and New Jersey, Maplewood Garden Club’s April 6 meeting and speaker’s program has been canceled. The speaker will be rescheduled for a later date next club year. At this time, the May meeting is scheduled to be held. Please check MGC’s website for information regarding upcoming club events, as every effort will be made to keep you up-to-date on scheduling and cancellations. Visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.