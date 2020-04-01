South Orange store provides early-hour shopping to JESPY clients

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Stop and Shop is one of several grocery store chains across the county that have set aside shopping hours for seniors. The local South Orange Stop and Shop has taken that safety convenience a step further. The store and its managers allowed JESPY clients to shop for groceries on March 26 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Clients can continue to shop on Thursdays during that hour until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The early time frame was an optimal shopping time for JESPY clients, who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They were able to easily maneuver the aisles to make product choices and avoid extremely long lines and crowds.

“I like shopping here,” longtime JESPY client Andrea W. said. “I can usually always find what I need and the staff is nice.”

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis