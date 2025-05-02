Maplewood trio sparks MKA softball team this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The young Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team is bolstered by the return of three young players from Maplewood: sophomores Gabby Ladd and Eva Sieger and junior Maudie Grace Lomuscio, as the Cougars vie in Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

Ladd, who bats third in the MKA lineup, can be utilized at a number of positions. She is one of the top hitters in the SEC–Colonial, entering recent action with a .529 batting average and 1.154 slugging percentage for the 4-5 Cougars (2-2 in the division). She scored seven runs and had 10 RBI, to go along with four doubles and three triples in the first nine games.

Last spring, Ladd had a breakout campaign as a freshman, batting .544 with 35 runs, 30 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

“We’ve been battling some injuries,” said MKA veteran coach Jess Sarfati. “Gabby hurt her shoulder on a swing in the Mount Saint Mary game and just returned versus West Orange. She did great with two triples in that game. Overall, it’s been a very strong start for her at the plate and she is versatile in the infield. Gabby can really play anywhere on the field, but she’s mostly seen time for us at second and shortstop, while Eva is recovering from a back injury.

Sieger, a standout at shortstop, was recently hitting .250, but has been a nice plus to the offense when she is on the diamond, with six runs scored, four walks and five stolen bases. She batted .562 as a freshman in 2024, with 46 runs, 19 RBI and 12 walks.

“Eva started off very strong for us at shortstop and we are still hopeful that in the next week or so, we can get her back out there,” said Sarfati. “She’s been attending to a back injury that started up in the beginning of the season. She has been very strong for us at the plate in the games she has played so far.

“Eva has such an amazing swing. She has a great mindset at the plate and she can adjust to hit many different pitching styles, which is certainly a strength of hers.”

Lomuscio has picked it up offensively so far this spring after hitting .205 last year, as she was boosting MKA through the first nine games with five runs, three RBI and a .429 batting average.

She is also serving as a tri-captain, along with fellow junior Marin Ievers of Caldwell, the team’s veteran catcher, and Serena Nguyen, who is the lone senior on the squad.

“Maudie is one of our captains and her positivity shines through in every moment,” Sarfati said. “This season, we needed to move her to first base regularly and she has been doing well there. She’s also great in the outfield, but we needed her experience at first base.

“Maudie is a strong defensive player overall, and at the plate, she’s fast and can hit or bunt for a hit, so we mix it up and she’s been a big plus in our lineup!”

MKA reached the prep B Tournament championship game in 2024, falling to Gill St. Bernard’s in the title tilt.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober, Eric Osterberg, Gene Nann