Repairing the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida in the reservation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The South Mountain Conservancy recently expressed gratitude to the many volunteers who went through the South Mountain Reservation in search of damaged trails to report. With their feedback, the conservancy was able to compile a prioritized list of all major erosion problems caused by Tropical Storm Ida. The Hobble Falls culvert was one of the most critical. The conservancy will continue to work with Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs to see the repairs through completion.

Photos Courtesy of South Mountain Conservancy