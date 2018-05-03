CBI holds ‘Lunch & Learn’ events in May

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will hold two “Lunch & Learn” events in May as part of its Adult Forum.

On Thursday, May 10, beginning at 12:30 p.m., Hirschhorn speaker Bennett Muraskin will discuss “Famous and Noteworthy American Jewish Women.” Jewish women have been pioneers and creative forces in many fields ranging from Supreme Court justice to the inventor of the brassiere. Two Jewish women gave practical advice to millions of Americans on a daily basis. Still others were among the founders of the feminist movement. From Academy Award and Nobel Prize winners to Olympic Gold medalists and the most famous of American anarchists, they were Jewish women all.

On Thursday, May 24, beginning at 12:30 p.m., CBI will screen the award-winning film “The Darkest Hour,” starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. The Winston Churchill seen in the movie is not an exemplary virtuous person; he has plenty of faults. But he was exactly the sort of leader that Britain needed during World War II. He combined a unique linguistic grace and power with sheer stubbornness.

Contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to RSVP and to place your lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program. Admission to the lunch is charged, though attendance to the program at 1 p.m. is free; just be sure to RSVP.