CBI events this October

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will continue its “Lunch & Learn” events for adult education in October. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m. Programs are open to everyone; admission is charged.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, CBI will screen “RBG,” a film about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This riveting, surprisingly touching documentary reveals how the quiet, intense Ginsburg became one the most iconic Supreme Court justices in American history. Rather than focus on personality, however, the bulk of “RBG” has to do with its subject’s lifelong fight against gender discrimination.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, Rabbi Steven Bayar will discuss Jews and an afterlife. The question is not only does Judaism affirm an afterlife, but what kind of afterlife does Judaism espouse? In this talk, explore the concept of afterlife, why Jewish theology requires belief in an afterlife and what function the afterlife fulfills in everyone’s lives.

Sandwich choices are turkey, corned beef, roast beef, pastrami, tuna fish or egg salad. Admission is charged and may be paid at the door. Contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to place a lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program.