CBI events this November

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will resume its “Lunch & Learn” events for adult education this September. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m. Programs are open to everyone; admission is charged.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, CBI will screen “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a touching documentary about public television pioneer Fred Rogers. The film revisits Rogers’ signature TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and the kind but steadfastly enigmatic man behind it. Fred Rogers inspired countless children and adults by showing compassion and limitless imagination.

On Thursday, Nov. 15, Hirschhorn speaker Deb Schapiro will present “News & Jews – Let’s Hear Your Views.” This innovative program is a highly interactive and nonjudgmental current events discussion. You are welcome and encouraged to voice your opinions or you can choose to just listen.

Admission is charged and may be paid at the door. Contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to place a lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program.