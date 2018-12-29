CBI events this January

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will resume its “Lunch & Learn” events for adult education this September. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m. Programs are open to everyone; admission is charged.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, CBI will screen the hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians,” a book-based romantic comedy that centers on Rachel Chu, a smart, independent Chinese-American economics professor who is in love with Nick Young, who turns out to be from an insanely wealthy Singapore family. The world of materialism, obscene wealth and status that Rachel encounters there is totally over the top.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, Hirschhorn speaker Mark Grebenau will discuss artificial intelligence, a concept originally in the realm of science fiction that has been around for almost 70 years. It is now rapidly becoming a reality. Grebenau will talk about the development of this concept over the decades, and what may be looming in the future. Come, listen and learn what the future holds.

Admission is charged and may be paid at the door. Contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to place a lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program.