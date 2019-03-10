Purim carnival at CBI

MILLBURN, NJ — Celebrate Purim with Congregation B’nai Israel on Sunday, March 17, at the synagogue, 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. From 9:30 to 10 a.m., there will be a Purim shpiel and costume parade; from 10 to 11 a.m., a carnival with games and prizes; from 11 a.m. to noon, a Joanie Leeds concert; and from noon to 12:30 p.m., lunch with pizza, ice cream and hamantaschen for sale.

All are welcome and are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is charged for children 12 and younger, and free for everyone else.