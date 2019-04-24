CBI events this May

MILLBURN, NJ — Congregation B’nai Israel, located at 160 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, will host the following “Lunch & Learn” events for adult education. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m. Programs are open to everyone; admission is charged.

On Thursday, May 2, hear Hirschhorn speaker Bob Messing discuss “The Little-Known Story of Jewish Holocaust Money.” This talk will explain why the Nazis minted money for use in their concentration camps, how this money was obtained by the concentration camp inmates and what the inmates used the money for. Actual examples of this rare money will be on display. This timely presentation coincides with Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On Thursday, May 16, “The Wife” will be screened. After nearly 40 years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman, played by Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, are complements. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as great American novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm and diplomacy into the private role of great man’s wife. Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. “The Wife” interweaves the story of a lifetime of shared compromises, secrets, betrayals and mutual love.

Admission is charged and may be paid at the door. Contact Lois at 973-533-1809 to place a lunch order by the Wednesday afternoon preceding the program.