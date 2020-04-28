JLOSH partners with FLAG to support frontline health care workers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills has partnered with the Front Line Appreciation Group to support frontline health care workers in Essex County. As a movement to feed frontline healthcare workers at hospitals has swept the country, East Orange General Hospital has been identified as a hospital that remains under-serviced, as other hospitals in Essex County are being provided for by other local organizations.

Thanks to the leadership of former JLOSH member Ava Field Martin, her newly founded organization FLAG of South Orange and Maplewood is purchasing complete meals from local SOMA restaurants and distributing them to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals in Essex County.

“FLAG of South Orange and Maplewood is thrilled to partner with the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills to provide meals to East Orange General Hospital. Their support is incredibly meaningful to the hospital and the people of East Orange during the critical weeks ahead. Together we can bring a bit of relief, and a glimmer of light, to our very deserving heroes on the frontline,” Martin said.

JLOSH will collaborate with FLAG to purchase and provide 100 meals each week for the next four weeks to feed frontline health care workers at East Orange General Hospital.

“Once we were made aware of a community-based support system created by FLAG of SOMA and that East Orange General Hospital was underserviced, we knew this was such a natural extension to our work in our service areas that JLOSH had started more than 100 years ago. Our collective efforts will show those on the frontline at East Orange General Hospital that we are thinking of them and appreciate how they are contributing to the greater good of our community,” JLOSH President Isabelle Felix said.