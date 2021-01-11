NJAW implements temporary change in water treatment plants

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — As part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine, aka combined, residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. These surface water treatment plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties.

“This periodic, scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water treatment practice that allows us to continue to provide safe, high-quality water for our customers,” said Matthew Csik, director of water quality and environmental compliance at NJAW. “We perform this distribution system maintenance program every year as an added measure to further disinfect the pipelines in our distribution system.”

The temporary treatment process will begin Tuesday, Jan. 12, and continue until the end of April. During this period, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster.

“As always, we will continue to monitor water quality in the system to provide that customers receive water that meets or is better than federal and state drinking water standards,” Csik said.

The temporary treatment change applies to those who receive water from New Jersey American Water in the following Essex County communities: Irvington, Maplewood and Millburn.

New Jersey American Water has used chloramines in its water treatment process since the 1970s. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com.