Plogging weekend at the South Mountain Reservation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Because of the pandemic, trails in the South Mountain Reservation are being used now more than ever. With the increase in foot traffic, there is a lot more trash, too. In response, the South Mountain Conservancy and Sassquad Trail Running are asking residents to get involved in a plogging weekend, from March 19 to 21. So, what is plogging? Plogging originated in Sweden and simply means to run and pick up trash; but don’t worry, participants can walk and pick up trash if that is more their speed.

So, get out on your favorite trail in the reservation whenever you want on Friday, March 19; Saturday, MArch 20; or Sunday, March 21. Be sure to wear gloves, use hand sanitizer and bring trash bags. Participants must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. After collecting a bag or bags of trash, ploggers should take a photo of the collected trash and post it on the South Mountain Conservancy’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthMountainConservancy or the conservancy’s Meetup page at www.meetup.com/somocon/. Afterward, deposit the trash in the trash cans located in all reservation parking lots. Conservancy members recommend plogging on the trails first and finishing up in the picnic/parking areas where the most trash is located.

Prizes will be awarded for weirdest trash item found — a picture is required — and the most bags of trash collected by one person during the three days.