Girls Scouts plant trees in the South Mountain Reservation

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Girl Scout Heart of New Jersey Troop No. 10855 is collaborating with Girl Scouts across the country to plant five million trees by 2026 to help wildlife, improve the environment and greatly expand the amount of tree cover. The troop from Hoboken recently participated in the South Mountain Tree Promise planting activity at the South Mountain Reservation. The initiative to plant and honor trees is open to the public. Everyone — Girl Scouts and non–Girl Scouts — who plants a tree can record their good deeds at https://girlscoutsusa.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_egPLsAQTVrZxv0N.

Photos Courtesy of GSHNJ