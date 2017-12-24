MKA students wins 2017 Congressional App Challenge in 10th District

MONTCLAIR, NJ — U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., NJ-10, announced the winner of the 2017 Congressional App Challenge for high school students in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District. Zoe Lynch of Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair was named the winner for her charitable services app GiveGetNJ. GiveGetNJ pairs people in need with charitable organizations that provide local services, and the app helps pair donors with local charities.

“The Congressional App Challenge showcases the innovation and technical skills of New Jersey students, and I congratulate Zoe on winning this year’s competition,” Payne said in a press release. “Zoe’s app is a testament to technology’s ability to make lives better for local communities. We must continue to invest in STEM education for all students to ensure our young people remain innovative and prepared for our nation’s economic future.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education by encouraging U.S. high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. Entries to the competition in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District were judged by a panel of local experts on several criteria, including quality of the idea, implementation of the idea, and demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.

As a winning app in the contest, GiveGetNJ will be displayed on the Congressional App Challenge website and on a digital display in the U.S. Capitol Building for the next year.