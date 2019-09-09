Bnai Keshet continues open-seating tradition for High Holy Days

MONTCLAIR, NJ — In keeping with long-standing Bnai Keshet tradition, non-members are welcome at all High Holy Day services at no charge. Although tickets are not required, non-members who wish to attend are asked to make reservations and may do so online at www.bnaikeshet.org.

“Welcoming non-members to join us at High Holy Day services is a hallmark of our collective identity,” said Bnai Keshet Co-presidents Paul Shatz and Laura Gelman. “Through egalitarian and participatory services, we seek to include everyone in the spiritual experience.”

To comfortably accommodate members and their families, and non-members who would like to attend, the following High Holy Day services will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park St., in Montclair: Rosh Hashanah eve, Sunday, Sept. 29; first day of Rosh Hashanah, Monday, Sept. 30; Kol Nidre on Yom Kippur eve, Tuesday, Oct. 8; and Yom Kippur, Wednesday, Oct. 9. Services for the second day of Rosh Hashanah, Tuesday, Oct. 1, will be held at Bnai Keshet at 99 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair.

Young Family and Junior Congregation services, as well as childcare, will be available. For additional information, contact 973-746-4889 or bnaikeshet@bnaikeshet.org, or visit www.bnaikeshet.org.