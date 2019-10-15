Parisi is featured guest on ‘The Giblin Report’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi was a recent guest on the cable TV show “The Giblin Report.” This half-hour program is hosted by New Jersey Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin, who represents the 34th District. The show was taped Oct. 11 in studios of the School of Communication and Media on the Montclair State University campus. Parisi joins an elite group of guests that has included in prior years: Gov. Brendan Byrne, Gov. James McGreevy, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sheila Oliver, to name a few.

Giblin questioned Parisi on a wide range of questions from how it feels to be mayor in the town where Parisi grew up to the recent purchase of the Rock Spring Golf Club by the township earlier this year. Parisi addressed many local issues including taxes and moving the library; he explained the importance of municipal government serving the needs of all residents in a town that spans the spectrum of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

The show does not air on the cable TV system in West Orange but will be posted to the town’s website at www.westorange.org in late October. In can be seen on cable systems throughout Giblin’s district, which includes East Orange, Montclair, Glen Ridge, Oakland and Clifton, and online at www.montclairjusa.org.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan