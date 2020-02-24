Registration opens for St. Cassian 5K & Kids Fun Run

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Calling all runners and walkers! The fifth annual Saint Cassian 5K & Kids Fun Run will be in Brookdale Park on Saturday, April 4. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the USATF certified 5K at 9 a.m.

All fun runners will receive a ribbon. In the 5K, the overall male and female winners, along with age category winners for male and female will receive medals.

Participation in the 5K is charged. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Bloomfield/SaintCassian5K. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. at Brookdale Park. The first 300 registrants receive a race T-shirt.

The event benefits St. Cassian School, a nonprofit, accredited pre-K through 8th-grade school, which has been serving the community for more than 65 years, located at 190 Lorraine Ave., Upper Montclair.