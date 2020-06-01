Congregants satisfy need to connect at virtual retreat

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Hunger for communal connection after weeks of pandemic isolation drove record turnout for Montclair synagogue Bnai Keshet’s annual retreat, held virtually, May 22 to 24.

The virtual event drew 225 people — 90 families, or 32 percent of the 275-family Montclair congregation — up from 90 people or 30 families, in a regular, live, in-person version of the retreat held for the last decade at Camp Havaya in the Poconos.

This year the event, conceived of by congregant Sarah Wolman, attracted a full spread of ages with myriad activities geared to children, tweens, teens, adults and families who sang, baked, danced, chatted and more. The event also engaged more empty nesters and new members than in previous years.

Congregant and rabbi volunteers organized, hosted, led and taught via Zoom, Facebook Livestream and in real life with social distancing and face masks.

“The virtual retreat exemplified Bnai Keshet as a community coming together in so many ways — starting with religion and social action, continuing with a TikTok challenge, Netflix parties, bagel-making, meditation, yoga, gardening, Broadway sing-along, a cocktail hour, a kids’ treasure hunt, game shows, dances and a relay that connected dozens of families for hours covering several towns,” said congregant Melody Kimmel, an incoming member of the synagogue’s board of trustees. “People felt emotional, connected after isolation.”

For more information, visit www.bnaikeshet.org.