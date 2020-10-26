Activists mail 6,355 letters to boost voter turnout, turn to texting

MONTCLAIR, NJ — As part of Vote Forward’s “Big Send” of 16 million letters to voters, social justice activists at Bnai Keshet in Montclair mailed 6,355 “please vote!” letters written by more than 120 of its members and friends to infrequent voters in Florida.

On Oct. 17, organizers delivered more than 6,000 letters to the Glenridge Avenue post office in Montclair, where the postal agent promised to send them out promptly. The mass mailing culminated a successful effort that began in late spring with a series of letter-writing parties via Zoom that produced more than 3,000 letters by mid-August and cruised past 6,000 letters by the time it culminated on Oct. 4. Participants included volunteers from Bnai Keshet, the Universalist Unitarian of Montclair and Shomrei Emunah in Montclair, all of which have members from surrounding communities.

The effort’s organizers, Lisa Auslander and Jessica Brater, founding co-chairpersons of Bnai Keshet Tikkun Olam’s Civic Engagement Committee, launched the virtual letter-writing parties in June, in conjunction with Vote Forward’s national effort; this fall they added co-facilitators Marian Golan, Maritza Guzman and Deb Levy of Bnai Keshet to help run parties. All five met for the “Big Send” on Oct. 17.

The organizers joined more than 163,000 Big Senders nationally who collectively mailed more than 17 million letters to infrequent voters in swing states like Florida, the state Bnai Keshet chose to “adopt.”

Dozens of activists who participated in Bnai Keshet’s letter-writing effort expressed deep gratitude to its organizers after the mail drop-off.

“Thanks for spearheading this fabulous effort,” said participant Elise Aronov, who mailed an additional 20 letters Oct. 17.

Now that Bnai Keshet’s organizers wrapped writing letters to voters, they’ve turned to texting them. They’ll be joining Faith in Action in New Jersey, a partner organization of BK, to participate in nonpartisan texting parties before the election.