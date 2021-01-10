Author to tackle controversial Rosenberg case in Jan. 16 talk

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The community is invited to join Bnai Keshet Kaplan minyan congregants at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, via Zoom, for a talk by author Miriam Schneir on what really happened in the U.S. government’s espionage case against Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. The event is free and open to all. For the Zoom link, visit https://www.bnaikeshet.org/kaplanminyans.

Schneir, a feminist scholar, and her late husband, Walter Schneir, co-authored “Invitation to an Inquest,” an investigation of the Rosenberg case, which had four editions in the United States. In 2010, they summed up their conclusions in “Final Verdict: What Really Happened in the Rosenberg Case.”

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviets and executed by electric chair on June 19, 1953, at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, N.Y. Both proclaimed their innocence and refused to admit any wrongdoing. Their case remains controversial as they were the first ever U.S. citizens to be convicted and executed for espionage during peacetime.

For more information about Bnai Keshet, visit www.bnaikeshet.org or call 973-746-4889.