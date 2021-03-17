Register for St. Cassian Cougar Challenge

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Calling all runners and walkers! Register for the St. Cassian 2021 Cougar Challenge 5K and Fun Run, to be presented virtually by St. Cassian School, a school serving students in pre-K through eighth grade in Upper Montclair. Participants can complete their runs anytime and anywhere between April 16 and 18.

All registrants receive a T-shirt. Register before March 19 to make sure your shirt is ready before the race.

An entry fee is charged. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Bloomfield/SaintCassian5K.