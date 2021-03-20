Bnai Keshet to discuss black and Jewish notions of freedom

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Brown University religious studies professor Andre Willis will discuss the Biblical concept of freedom in the modern black and Jewish imaginations on Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Bnai Keshet in Montclair via Zoom. The talk, “Exodus: Freedom in the Modern Black and Jewish Religious Imaginations,” is free of charge and open to all. To attend, visit https://www.bnaikeshet.org/event/kaplan-minyan.

Willis’ topic is based on a course he co-developed and co-teaches with Brown University Judaic studies professor Paul Nahme. His presentation in Montclair is part of Bnai Keshet’s monthly Kaplan Minyan series, named for Reconstructionist Judaism founder Mordecai Kaplan. The talks are designed for people who enjoy a communal Shabbat and seek to enrich their understanding of Jewish peoplehood in a less traditional setting.

For more information, visit www.bnaikeshet.org or call 973-746-4889.