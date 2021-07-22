Essex County College receives $90,000 grant

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County College has received a $90,000 grant as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip students with in-demand knowledge and skills supporting employment and a pathway for lifelong careers upon graduation.

In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support ECC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections. Johnson Controls is an international company, with a United States office in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“We are very grateful to be participating in the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program. The materials and training our students will receive will provide them with outstanding long-term career opportunities,” ECC interim President Augustine A. Boakye said.

The funding will support the purchase and development of classroom materials, learning technologies and student scholarships. ECC’s award also enables the college to create a partnership with the Computing Technology Industry Association to expand informational technology certification programs for careers in IT and help desk positions.

“Through this grant, participating students will be better prepared for IT certification at no cost to them. The courses, coupled with possible internships, will propel students toward lucrative careers in the IT field,” said Elvy Vieira, dean of community, continuing education and workforce development.

ECC is one of 10 community colleges receiving grants for the 2021-2022 academic year. The grant is provided by Johnson Controls in an effort to expand associate degree and certificate programs in areas where the U.S. Bureau of Labor is predicting an increased need for skilled trades expertise in the coming years.

“Johnson Controls is proud to build upon our significant presence in the city by partnering with Essex County College on the Community College Partnership Program. We believe the program will empower people to build lifelong careers that will transform their lives and the city,” said Grady Crosby, vice president of public affairs and chief diversity officer at Johnson Controls. “Just as smart, healthy buildings are critical to our well-being, well-educated and trained technicians are crucial to keeping our environments operating safely and efficiently. As a leader in the building industry for over a century, Johnson Controls is honored to share our expertise with the country’s leading community colleges.”