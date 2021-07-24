NJ Transit board approves local and community transportation programs

NEWARK, NJ — On July 21, the NJ Transit board of directors authorized the expenditure of $49.7 million in federal and state funds to implement local transportation programs for fiscal year 2022, providing services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the economically disadvantaged and rural residents. Each of the programs extends or complements existing NJ Transit services.

“The funding for these programs will help better the lives of some of New Jersey’s most vulnerable citizens,” board member Sangeeta Doshi said. “As a member of the board’s Capital Planning, Programs and Privatization Committee, I am proud to see that these critical funds are being put to the best use possible to help further public transportation access in New Jersey.”

“Funding like this helps to increase mobility throughout New Jersey and fill the gap in areas where there is a tremendous need for transit services,” said board member Richard Maroko, who also sits on the Capital Planning, Programs and Privatization Committee. “These programs allow for the creation, coordination and implementation of community-based public transportation.”

“NJ Transit is grateful for the approval of this vital funding, which will allow local transportation service providers to better serve seniors, people with disabilities, working families and those who are transit-dependent across our state,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “These funds provide access to invaluable public transit options for New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents, allowing them to get to jobs, doctor’s appointments and everywhere they need to go.”

NJ Transit partners with all 21 New Jersey counties to fund community transportation programs. These programs assist a variety of private, nonprofit organizations; counties; municipalities; county improvement authorities; and NJ Transit in meeting the mobility needs of New Jerseyans who depend on public transportation.

Program allocations are as follows: