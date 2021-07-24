NJ Transit board approves local and community transportation programs

NEWARK, NJ — On July 21, the NJ Transit board of directors authorized the expenditure of $49.7 million in federal and state funds to implement local transportation programs for fiscal year 2022, providing services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the economically disadvantaged and rural residents. Each of the programs extends or complements existing NJ Transit services.
“The funding for these programs will help better the lives of some of New Jersey’s most vulnerable citizens,” board member Sangeeta Doshi said. “As a member of the board’s Capital Planning, Programs and Privatization Committee, I am proud to see that these critical funds are being put to the best use possible to help further public transportation access in New Jersey.”
“Funding like this helps to increase mobility throughout New Jersey and fill the gap in areas where there is a tremendous need for transit services,” said board member Richard Maroko, who also sits on the Capital Planning, Programs and Privatization Committee. “These programs allow for the creation, coordination and implementation of community-based public transportation.”
“NJ Transit is grateful for the approval of this vital funding, which will allow local transportation service providers to better serve seniors, people with disabilities, working families and those who are transit-dependent across our state,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “These funds provide access to invaluable public transit options for New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents, allowing them to get to jobs, doctor’s appointments and everywhere they need to go.”
NJ Transit partners with all 21 New Jersey counties to fund community transportation programs. These programs assist a variety of private, nonprofit organizations; counties; municipalities; county improvement authorities; and NJ Transit in meeting the mobility needs of New Jerseyans who depend on public transportation.
Program allocations are as follows:
- $22.3 million from the Casino Revenue Fund to operate the Senior Citizen and Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program.
- $9.6 million for Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 programs, which provide federal funds for operating expenses, as well as the purchase of vehicles and related equipment by private, nonprofit agencies and designated public entities. This includes $1.7 million in state funding to support local matching fund requirements.
- $5.5 million for FTA Section 5311 programs, which provide federal funds for capital, administrative and operating assistance for public transportation services in and between small urban and rural areas of New Jersey. This includes $2 million in state funding to support local matching fund requirements.
- $132,157 in federal funding for the Rural Transit Assistance Program, which provides training and technical assistance for small transit operators receiving funding through NJ Transit’s Local Programs.
- $666,969 for FTA Section 5311’s Rural Intercity Bus Transportation Program.
- $5.5 million for the New Jersey Jobs Access and Reverse Commute Program, under which counties provide public transportation services to help residents obtain community transportation to employment opportunities.
- $6 million in other funds passed through to sub-recipients.
