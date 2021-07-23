NJ Transit receives fiscal year 2022 authorization to secure capital funding

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit board of directors adopted the 2021 update to “A Five-Year Capital Plan,” along with the Fiscal Year 2022 authorization to secure funding, on July 1. “A Five-Year Capital Plan” is an unconstrained vision of projects to demonstrate opportunities for safety, service, reliability, resiliency, sustainability and other improvements critical to NJ Transit, according to a press release.

“The capital plan is a comprehensive roadmap to building the next-generation transportation system in New Jersey while maintaining current services,” NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “It is critical that we make these investments in our infrastructure to power the future of sustainable transportation and deliver the world-class service that our customers expect and deserve.”

“The capital plan is critical to not only maintaining the services we provide but also looking at what our demands will be down the road and making sure we are prepared,” board Vice Chairperson Cedrick Fulton said. “The benefits of these investments will be felt for years to come as we continue building a stronger and more resilient transit system to lead our recovery from the pandemic.”

“The capital plan update approved by our board this evening represents another significant step forward for NJ Transit customers and the entire state of New Jersey,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “NJ Transit will build on the momentum of the last year to continue advancing projects that are transforming our system for our customers. In addition to the benefits to safety, reliability and the customer experience, the many advancing projects in our capital plan will be integral to the state’s economic recovery as we come out of the pandemic.”

The capital plan funds continue state-of-good-repair investments in transit stations and infrastructure, new and upgraded infrastructure, investments in the Northeast Corridor, fare modernization, safety initiatives, and bus and rail car purchases; it prioritizes investments in infrastructure to maintain an overall state-of-good repair and enhance reliability, safety and resiliency.