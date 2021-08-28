NJPAC to host first official 2021 N.J. gubernatorial debate

NEWARK, NJ — The first of two public debates between the Republican and Democratic candidates in the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial race will be held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and broadcast live on WABC-TV and WPVI-TV at 7 p.m.

“NJPAC is honored to host what promises to be an engaging and important night for all of New Jersey’s citizens,” NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber said. “This debate comes on the heels of a deadly pandemic, a renewed push for social justice and a contentious presidential election. Our community has much to discuss. We know that the eyes of the nation will be on New Jersey during this election, and there is no more fitting venue for this significant moment in the gubernatorial contest than NJPAC.”

New Jersey has one of only two gubernatorial elections in America this year.

“Our diverse partnership team will ensure that this debate is accessible to as broad a cross-section of New Jersey voters as possible, as well as to interested Americans across the country,” Schreiber said.

NJPAC’s partners for the debate between incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican, include WABC-TV, WPVI, Univision65, NJ Advance Media, WHYY_FM radio, WCTC Radio, Rutgers Eagleton institute of Politics, and Rutgers School of Public Affairs and Administration. NJPAC and Evergreen Partners are producing the debate.

The debate will be sponsored by PSEG and broadcast on both ABC-owned TV stations in the New York and Philadelphia markets, Univision, WHYY radio and WCTC radio. The debate will also stream across WABC and WPVI’s streaming apps, and connected TV apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Hulu. Additionally, the debate will stream on NJ Advance Media platforms and NJ.com. WBGO Radio in Newark will serve as a debate partner.

Hosts Sade Baderinwa of WABC, Jim Gardner of WPVI, Adriana Vargas-Sino of Univision and Amanda Hoover of NJ Advance Media will moderate the debate and ask questions submitted by students, reporters and the public.