Jersey City man killed in motor vehicle collision in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident, according to an Aug. 12 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at approximately 4 p.m., Calvin Cross, 34, of Jersey City, sustained fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash on McCarter Highway between 3rd and 4th avenues. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Cross was driving a Honda Accord when he collided with a flatbed RAM 550 tow truck. Two other vehicles also sustained damage in the multi-vehicle incident. Everyone involved remained at the scene.

At this time, none of the drivers have been charged with a crime. The investigation is active and ongoing.