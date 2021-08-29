Bergenfield man dies in fatal car collision on Route 1 and 9 in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and resulted in the death of Roy Thomas, 55, of Bergenfield, according to an Aug. 26 press release from the ECPO.

The fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on the southbound lane of Route 1 and 9 in Newark, near the Kearny border.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Thomas, the driver of a box truck, ran into the back of the tractor trailer at a high rate of speed. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene. No one has been charged.

The investigation is active and ongoing.