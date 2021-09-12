Newark native serves aboard U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship

SAN DIEGO, CA — Seaman Mikal Carter, a native of Newark, joined the Navy almost two years ago and now serves as a culinary specialist aboard USS Tripoli.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to try something new,” Carter said.

Growing up in Newark, Carter attended Marion P. Thomas Charter School and graduated in 2019. Today, Carter uses the same skills and values learned in Newark to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I was taught to stay humble and be patient,” Carter said. “That’s helped me as a sailor because you have to work for advancement in the Navy; nothing is handed to you.”

USS Tripoli incorporates key components to provide the fleet with a more aviation-centric platform. The design features an enlarged hangar deck, aviation maintenance facilities realignment and expansion, a significant increase in available stowage for parts and support equipment, and increased aviation fuel capacity.

“The sailors aboard this ship have been given an enormous task — get this ship ready,” said Capt. John Kiefaber, USS Tripoli’s executive officer. “They brought this ship to life in the midst of a pandemic and continue to operate it safely and effectively, rising to every occasion. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Serving in the Navy means Carter is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national security by policing our seas and aiding the Marines to maintain free seas,” Carter said.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, the Navy focuses its efforts on four priorities: sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

This focus on the United States’ security allows sailors, such as Carter, many opportunities for accomplishment during their military service.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is graduating boot camp,” Carter said. “I didn’t know what it would be like until I was there, so I’m proud I graduated.”

As Carter and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions with which they are tasked, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means learning to mature,” Carter said. “I’ve gained more responsibility and my work ethic has improved.”

This article was written by Stephanie Fox of the Navy’s Office of Community Outreach.