Baraka hosts back-to-school giveaway and resources event

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka, the Newark Public Schools and Amerigroup partnered to host a back-to-school giveaway and resource event at Rafael Hernandez Elementary School on Sept. 10.

At the giveaway, the city, Amerigroup and United Community Corporation gave out bags full of school supplies to youth on a first-come, first-served basis. UCC provided groceries to families. Everyone in attendance was able to learn about Amerigroup Medicare and Medicaid benefits and receive COVID-19 education and vaccinations from Saint James Health. There were also games.

“This giveaway was an important part of our ‘Back Together Again’ initiative, helping our youth receive the support they need to have a successful school year and our families in need with food,” Baraka said. “As a lifelong educator in the Newark Public Schools system, I understand the importance of providing our youth with the supplies they need to get a good education. I thank our partners for their support.”

“We have joined with several important partners to ensure that our youth can start the school year with the tools they need, and their families with groceries to help them lead healthier lives,” Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Quiles said. “We are committed to the success of our youth as they enter this school year and become adults.”

“UCC is especially excited about collaborating with the city of Newark, which has seen so many achievements economically for its residents and continues to work to provide resources to people in order to help them pull themselves and their families out of poverty,” UCC Executive Director Craig Mainor said. “UCC is here specifically to do just that. The fact that the city, Mayor Ras Baraka and the council members recognize that UCC is an agency that is here to meet those needs, falls within our goals and aspirations as an agency.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the city of Newark for organizing this incredible event and I want to thank each of the sponsors for their support of our students and families. The start of every school year is exciting and the support that families are receiving is to be commended,” Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger Leon said.

“Amerigroup is committed to improving lives and communities, and that includes helping kids with a successful start to the school year. Amerigroup is grateful for the opportunity to partner with various community organizations to ensure all needs are met, including access to food, COVID-19 vaccinations and critical health information,” said Anya Nawrocky, Amerigroup’s New Jersey director of member engagement and growth.

Photos Courtesy of Newark