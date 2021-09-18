42-year-old man struck and killed by car in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara announced Sept. 14 that their departments are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, at approximately 9:17 p.m., Rajon Collins, 42, of Newark was struck in the area of Springfield Avenue and South 18th Street in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

