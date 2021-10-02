NJ Transit leader receives Women Builders Council Champion Award

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Jeannie Kwon has been honored as a recipient of the Women Builders Council Champion Award. The award is presented to individuals who empower women within the construction industry by fostering work environments that are diverse, dynamic and representative.

“The future of public transportation will greatly rely on our ability to continue to recruit and retain the highest caliber talent within the industry today,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “As a recipient of the WBC’s 2021 Champion Award, Jeannie Kwon exemplifies NJ Transit’s commitment to fostering a robust and diverse work environment at the highest levels of our organization.”

“I am honored to receive this year’s WBC Champion Award,” Kwon said. “It’s a privilege to work with an organization that is so deeply committed to creating an inclusive environment which empowers the next generation of leaders to flourish.”

Kwon is also the vice president of the New Jersey chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar and received the 2021 Manager of the Year Award from the Transportation Diversity Council. She is also the executive sponsor of BRIDGES, NJ Transit’s first black and African American company employee resource group.

Established in 2004, the WBC is one of the nation’s leading voices for women business owners and professionals in construction. The organization represents women in business and professional development, among other fronts, and focuses on addressing the barriers that prevent women from reaching leadership potential within their field.