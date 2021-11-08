Newark Beth Israel names new chief of advanced heart failure treatment and transplant

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has named Dr. David Seth Feldman the new section chief of advanced heart failure treatment and transplantation.

Newark Beth Israel’s heart failure treatment and transplant program is one of the top 15 centers in the nation and one of only 6 percent of centers nationwide that has performed more than 1,100 heart transplants, according to a press release from the hospital.

Feldman brings more than 25 years of extensive research and clinical expertise to this heart failure team. In addition to leading the advanced heart failure treatment and transplant program at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, he will also have satellite offices at Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

“After conducting a broad national search, we are excited to welcome Dr. Feldman to our team. We look forward to working together to enhance our scope of services and create greater access for patients across the region in need of advanced heart failure therapies and excellent cardiac care,” said Dr. Sergio Waxman, director of cardiology at NBIMC.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Feldman join our team of experts who have dedicated themselves to building a program that consistently delivers clinical excellence,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Feldman’s research and expertise are in molecular mechanisms of heart failure, cardiogenic shock and heart transplantation. Additionally, he has conducted research on mechanical circulatory support devices. He has contributed to leading research, published in national and international journals, which helped engender FDA approval of various important mechanical support devices in use today. His work also helped establish guidelines used by advanced myocardial therapy programs around the world.

Feldman has also conducted extensive research into health care disparities in cardiac care and the impact on black communities. He’s authored numerous studies exploring how race and socioeconomic factors impact blood pressure, atherosclerosis and even readiness to adopt an exercise regimen.

Prior to joining NBIMC, Feldman served as the director of cardiovascular and critical care and the director of advanced myocardial and circulatory support at the University of Cincinnati, where he worked with the team to improve overall survival rates for heart failure and heart transplant patients. He also helped to establish the nationally ranked heart failure and cardiac transplant program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where he served as director from 2006 to 2009. Feldman is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the Heart Failure Society of America medical group and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation.