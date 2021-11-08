Baraka announces tax amnesty and reduction program to help residents

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka has announced a two-month, zero-interest, amnesty program for Newark residents who owe the city money for property taxes, water and sewer charges, or to pay municipal tax liens.

According to Baraka, the municipal ordinance passed by the Newark City Council in October is designed to ease the financial stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the city is making progress toward eradicating COVID-19 and its effects, the negative economic and financial impacts are still being felt by Newark residents, homeowners, businesses and property owners,” Baraka said. “The administration and municipal council recognize there is still an ongoing need to assist those who are still affected financially and will offer Newark taxpayers a short-term amnesty/reduction program.”

The zero-interest period will run from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31. The standard interest rate on back taxes, water and sewer rates, and municipal liens is 8 percent for the first $1,500 owed and 18 percent on the remaining balance.

To receive the zero-interest benefit, residents must pay the full balance of funds owed. Partial payments will not be eligible.

For any questions regarding property taxes, call 973-733-3960, 973-733-3961 or 973-733-3962, or visit City Hall Room 104. For tax liens, call 973-733-6338, 973-733-3963, 973-733-3875 or 973-733-3967, or visit City Hall Room 104. For water and sewer charges, call 973-733-6479, 973-733-6370 or 973-733-6371, or visit City Hall Room 117. Newark City Hall is located at 920 Broad St.; hours for these services are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.