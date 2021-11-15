Baraka to commit $19 million to violence reduction in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 12 the investment of $19 million for violence reduction initiatives over the next three years. The city of Newark will soon issue a request for proposals inviting community-based organizations that serve youths and adults in Newark to participate. The proposals must detail the organization’s plans to address trauma, health disparities and social determinants, specifically violence, as a public health issue exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we created the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, which supports Newark at-risk youth, adults and families who have been impacted by the criminal justice system, either as perpetrators or victims. The office works to break often-generational cycles that lead to violence, substance abuse and crime by giving participants insight into their own strengths and abilities to create legal paths to success,” Baraka said. “To continue this critical work, we are committed to investing funds to support community-based public safety projects that will also reduce and prevent violence in our city.”